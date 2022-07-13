U.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force
successfully tested a Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic
missile this week, sources familiar with the efforts said on
Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more
success developing their own hypersonic weapons.
The U.S. Air Force successfully tested its Air-Launched
Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) booster on Tuesday off the
California coast, according to the sources. The ARRW is carried
aloft under the wing of plane before it is launched toward its
target. In previous tests, the weapon did not detach from the
plane.
Hypersonic weapons travel in the upper atmosphere at speeds
of more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 km
(3,853 miles) per hour.
In a separate successful hypersonic weapon test recently,
the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
demonstrated its Operational Fires program, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The successful tests show progress among the myriad U.S.
hypersonic weapons development efforts, which have in cases been
beleaguered by failed tests, growing questions about cost and
increasing concerns the United States is falling behind in what
has become a superpower arms race.
Operational Fires is a ground-launched system that will
"rapidly and precisely engage critical, time-sensitive targets
while penetrating modern enemy air defenses." DARPA has
requested and received $45 million for OpFires in fiscal year
2022.
One of Lockheed Martin's concepts for the DARPA weapon is to
use an exiting High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
launcher, like those sent to Ukraine, to launch the weapon.
These successful tests come after failed a June 29 test
flight of a different type of hypersonic weapon, the Common
Hypersonic Glide Body, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in
Hawaii.
Defense contractors hope to capitalize on the shift to
hypersonic weapons not only by building them, but also by
developing new detection and defeat mechanisms.
Arms makers like Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and
Raytheon Technologies Corp have all touted their
hypersonic weapons programs to investors as the world's focus
shifted to the new arms race for an emerging class of weapon.
