U.S. sues Frontier Communications regarding internet speeds -filing

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and several states filed a lawsuit against Frontier
Communications on Wednesday alleging it misrepresented internet
speeds offered to consumers, according to a court filing.
In the complaint, the agency and state attorneys general
said Frontier advertised to consumers certain internet speeds
but then failed to deliver those speeds.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Central District of California. The FTC was joined on the
lawsuit by attorneys general from Arizona, Indiana, Michigan,
North Carolina and Wisconsin. District attorneys' offices from
two California counties also joined the complaint to represent
California.
A spokesman for Frontier, which is emerging from bankruptcy
protection, had no immediate comment.
The complaint said Frontier has more than 3 million U.S.
internet service subscribers, offering internet via a digital
subscriber line (DSL) to some 1.3 million consumers in 25
states, many in rural areas.
Frontier has advertised different tiers of speeds to
consumers, including an August 2018 mailer that offered download
speeds of 12 Megabits per second for $12, the complaint said.
"Since at least January 1, 2015, Frontier has in numerous
instances advertised, marketed, offered, or sold DSL Internet
service at tiers corresponding to speeds that Frontier did not,
and often could not, provide to consumers," the complaint said.
"Indeed, network limits imposed by Frontier prevent numerous
consumers from receiving DSL Internet service at speeds
corresponding to the tiers of service they pay for," the
complaint said.
