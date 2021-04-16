U.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone for alleged nonpayment of federal income taxes

April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on
Friday sued Roger Stone, saying the close ally of former
President Donald Trump owes about $2 million in unpaid federal
income taxes, according to a court document seen by Reuters.
The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida,
alleged that Stone and his wife, Nydia, used a commercial entity
to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and
fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in
unpaid taxes, interest and penalties."
