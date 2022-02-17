U.S. sues to stop merger of Rhode Island hospital companies

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission said on Thursday that it would file a lawsuit aimed
at stopping the merger of Rhode Island's two largest health care
providers, Lifespan Corp and Care New England Health System.
The agency, which voted unanimously to oppose the deal, said
it and the Rhode Island attorney general's office were concerned
the merger would create a "healthcare conglomerate with outsized
power."
"This proposed merger is a bad deal for patients who are
likely to see higher hospital bills, lower quality of care, and
fewer cutting-edge medical services," said FTC Bureau of
Competition Director Holly Vedova in a statement.
The FTC said its complaint would allege that the deal would
give the combined company at least 70 percent of the Rhode
Island market for treatments that require a hospital stay and an
equally high share of the market for in-patient behavioral
health services.
Care New England President James Fanale said in a statement
that the companies were disappointed. "I will say that we can
truly know that we did everything we could over the past few
years of hard work to get this done. We thought it was the right
thing to do, but now we will need to move on to a new path
forward," he said.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to say if a decision
had been made to terminate the transaction.
