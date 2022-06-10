Log in
U.S. sugar ending stocks enough for only 7.6% of demand, says the USDA

06/10/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday slashed its projection of sugar stocks-to-use ratio, a key supply level indicator, to 7.6% for the 2022/23 season from 10.1% seen in May as estimates for sugar production in the United States fell.

That means that the amount of sugar that will be available in the United States at the end of the 2022/23 (Oct-Sept) season would only be enough for 7.6% of the total demand in the country projected at 12.59 million short tonnes (ST).

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA projected U.S. sugar production at 8.82 million (ST) in 2022/23, down from 9.04 million ST in May.

USDA blamed delays in sugarbeet planting as the main factor behind smaller U.S. sugar output.

"The reduction (in production) is based on late plantings that imply a national sugarbeet yield of 27.88 tons/acre, the lowest level since 2014/15 when similar delays in planting occurred," the agency said.

U.S. farmers had problems with dry weather that delayed planting. There was also some crop switching as grains prices soared. Beet sugar production is seen falling to 4.8 million ST from 5.15 million ST in the previous crop.

With that low level of supplies, which had already increased sugar prices in the country in the previous season, analysts believe the government will likely boost imports in coming months. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Will Dunham and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
