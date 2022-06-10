U.S. sugar ending stocks enough for only 7.6% of demand, says the USDA

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) on Friday slashed its projection of sugar
stocks-to-use ratio, a key supply level indicator, to 7.6% for
the 2022/23 season from 10.1% seen in May as estimates for sugar
production in the United States fell.
That means that the amount of sugar that will be available
in the United States at the end of the 2022/23 (Oct-Sept) season
would only be enough for 7.6% of the total demand in the country
projected at 12.59 million short tonnes (ST).
In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA
projected U.S. sugar production at 8.82 million (ST) in 2022/23,
down from 9.04 million ST in May.
USDA blamed delays in sugarbeet planting as the main factor
behind smaller U.S. sugar output.
"The reduction (in production) is based on late plantings
that imply a national sugarbeet yield of 27.88 tons/acre, the
lowest level since 2014/15 when similar delays in planting
occurred," the agency said.
U.S. farmers had problems with dry weather that delayed
planting. There was also some crop switching as grains prices
soared. Beet sugar production is seen falling to 4.8 million ST
from 5.15 million ST in the previous crop.
With that low level of supplies, which had already
increased sugar prices in the country in the previous season,
analysts believe the government will likely boost imports in
coming months.
