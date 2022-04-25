U.S. sugar prices to remain near peak as beet loses area to soy -report

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Sugar prices in the United
States, which hit a 11-year high last year, could reach
a new peak in coming months as the market remains well supported
and beet planted area is seen falling as some farmers switch to
soybeans.
According to a report by the research arm of Dutch bank
Rabobank, which specializes in agriculture, sugar prices in the
United States, one of many items fueling food inflation in the
country, will stay high during most of 2022 and probably into
2023.
"The coming soybean crushing capacity is expected to push
demand for soybeans and, thus, acres," said the report released
on Monday, projecting beet area to fall from nearly 1.16 million
acres in 2021/22 to around 1.14 million acres in 2022/23.
The United States is boosting its soybean crushing capacity
as demand for biofuels made with soyoil rises.
Rabobank does not expect beet area to recover to 2021/22
levels until at least 2025/26.
The bank said sugarcane area in the United States is
expected to remain stable, while sugar consumption could
continue to recover from the pandemic during this year and in
2023.
The United States uses beet to make roughly half of the
sugar it produces, the other half coming from sugarcane produced
in the South.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Andrea Ricci)