U.S. sugar stocks-to-use ratio cut to 10.1% as production falls -USDA

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday cut its projection for sugar
stocks-to-use ratio, a key indicator of the supply level, to
10.1% for the 2022/23 season from 14.4% last year as estimates
for sugar production in the U.S. fell.
In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA
projected U.S. sugar production at 9.04 million short tonnes
(ST) in 2022/23 (Oct-Sept), down from 9.23 million ST in the
previous season.
Most of the lost production is seen coming from the beet
sugar sector. Farmers had problems with dry weather that delayed
planting. There was also some crop switching as grains prices
soared. Beet sugar production is seen falling to 5 million ST
from 5.25 million ST in the previous crop.
"United States beet planting is slow, well behind last
year," said broker StoneX this week in its presentation during
the New York Sugar Week. It expected production in the country
to fall 2% in the new season.
The stocks-to-use ratio also fell because the USDA starts
projection for the season with a number for imports under a
reduced tariff quota (TRQ) adjusted to the WTO agreed volume of
1.37 million ST. The government usually increases that over the
season to improve supplies. The TRQ for 2021/22, for example,
ended at 1.72 million ST.
