U.S. sugar stocks-to-use ratio cut to 10.1% as production falls -USDA

05/12/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday cut its projection for sugar stocks-to-use ratio, a key indicator of the supply level, to 10.1% for the 2022/23 season from 14.4% last year as estimates for sugar production in the U.S. fell.

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA projected U.S. sugar production at 9.04 million short tonnes (ST) in 2022/23 (Oct-Sept), down from 9.23 million ST in the previous season.

Most of the lost production is seen coming from the beet sugar sector. Farmers had problems with dry weather that delayed planting. There was also some crop switching as grains prices soared. Beet sugar production is seen falling to 5 million ST from 5.25 million ST in the previous crop.

"United States beet planting is slow, well behind last year," said broker StoneX this week in its presentation during the New York Sugar Week. It expected production in the country to fall 2% in the new season.

The stocks-to-use ratio also fell because the USDA starts projection for the season with a number for imports under a reduced tariff quota (TRQ) adjusted to the WTO agreed volume of 1.37 million ST. The government usually increases that over the season to improve supplies. The TRQ for 2021/22, for example, ended at 1.72 million ST. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
