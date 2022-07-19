Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. sustainable funds returned to inflows in June - report

07/19/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Investors resumed deposits into U.S. sustainable funds last month, marking a return to the norm after net withdrawals in May broke a three-year streak of monthly inflows, researcher Morningstar said on Monday.

Sustainable mutual funds and ETFs, including those using environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, notched a "modest" $528 million of net new deposits in June after shedding $3.2 billion the month prior, according to Morningstar's latest figures. [L1N2Y31MK]

"Investors may have turned back to ESG and renewable energy, thinking that the worst of the downturn was already priced in," said Alyssa Stankiewicz, Morningstar's associate director of sustainability research.

Investors' ESG commitments have been tested this year by the onset of a bear market, driven by rising interest rates and concerns over a potential recession, as well as underperformance by U.S. sustainable funds.

Indeed, the positive flows in June could not reverse a marked slowdown in momentum for sustainable funds during the first half of the year.

Sustainable funds attracted $9.0 billion in net new deposits during the six months ended June 30, far below the $39.4 billion they gathered during the same period in 2021, according to Morningstar.

Most sustainable funds are equity funds, which have also experienced inconsistent flows this year amid stock market volatility.

U.S. equity funds gathered $14.8 billion in net new deposits in June, their fourth month of inflows this year, according to Morningstar.

Investors pulled $61 billion overall from U.S. long-term mutual funds and ETFs last month. It was their third consecutive month of outflows, the research firm said.

(Reporting by Cole Horton; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Cole Horton


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -2.64% 232.76 Delayed Quote.-31.94%
MUTUAL CORPORATION 0.00% 1795 Delayed Quote.158.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aS.Korea willing to support U.S.-led plan to impose price cap on Russia oil
RE
06:29aUK's Heathrow faces strike this week as refuellers reject revised pay offer - Unite
RE
06:27aJohnson & Johnson profit outlook takes a knock from stronger dollar
RE
06:26aEuro rallies after report that bigger ECB rate hike is on the cards
RE
06:25aECB action should not weaken motivation to reform, Kazimir says
RE
06:22aU.S. sustainable funds returned to inflows in June - report
RE
06:22aGermany's Trade Republic registers for crypto services in Italy
RE
06:21aUK's Unite Says Three Days Strike By Refuellers Based At Heathrow Airport
RE
06:21aRPT : Uk's unite - heathrow set for refuelling delays as workers…
RE
06:20aBus crash near Egypt's Minya leaves 23 people dead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing gl..
2Volvo Group - the second quarter 2022
3Novartis no longer expects earnings decline at under-review Sandoz unit
4RE Royalties : Declares Quarterly Shareholders Dividend Payment and Ann..
5IBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS