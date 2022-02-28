U.S. targets Russia's central bank in latest sanctions action

(Adds quotes, details, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday
blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving
Russia's central bank, dealing a crushing blow to the country's
economy in further punishment of Moscow over its invasion of
Ukraine.
The fierce economic sanctions imposed by the United States,
which also bar transactions with Russia's finance ministry and
national wealth fund, are likely to jack up Russian inflation
higher, cripple its purchasing power and drive down investments,
U.S. officials said on Monday as the new measures took effect.
The move comes after the United States and its allies last
week imposed several rounds of sanctions targeting Moscow,
including against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's
largest lenders, after the country's forces invaded Ukraine.
"Our objective is to make sure that the Russian economy goes
backwards if President Putin decides to continue to go forward
with an invasion in Ukraine, and we have the tools to continue
to do that," a senior U.S. administration official said on
Monday.
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the
Belarusian border on Monday, as Russia faced deepening economic
isolation four days after invading Ukraine in the biggest
assault on a European state since World War Two.
The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement on Monday said
it had also slapped sanctions on a key Russian sovereign wealth
fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, its management company
and its chief executive, Kirill Dmitriev, whom Washington
accused of being a close ally of Putin.
The United States and its allies had announced on Saturday
they would take action against Russia's central bank and bar
some of the country's banks from the SWIFT international
payments system, in a move that experts saw as a significant
escalation of the West's sanctions against Moscow.
In an emergency move, the Russian central bank raised its
key interest rate to 20% from 9.5%. Authorities told
export-focused companies to be ready to sell foreign currency.
It also ordered brokers to block attempts by foreigners to
sell Russian securities.
The U.S. official on Monday said the measures "immobilized"
any assets Russia's central bank held in the United States in a
move that will hinder Russia's ability to access hundreds of
billions of dollars in assets.
"Putin's war chest of $630 billion of reserves only matters
if he can use it to defend his currency, specifically by selling
those reserves in exchange for buying the rouble," a second
senior administration official said.
"After today's action, that will no longer be possible and
'Fortress Russia' will be exposed as a myth."
Mark Sobel, a former senior Treasury official who serves as
the U.S. chairman of the OMFIF forum for central banking,
economic policy and public investment, said the action was a
"tremendous example of Western unity."
"This all happened overnight, and the force of it basically
cut off a significant country from the global financial system
overnight. And there's no precedent for that," Sobel said.
ENERGY SUPPLIES
The Treasury issued a general license alongside Monday's
action authorizing certain energy-related transactions until
June 24.
President Joe Biden's administration has been concerned that
its sanctions could raise already high gas and energy prices and
has taken steps to mitigate that.
The U.S. officials said Washington would continue to tailor
its measures against Russia to limit the impact felt at home and
allow for steady energy supplies to global markets.
They also warned that the United States would not hesitate
to impose more consequences on Russia and was actively exploring
measures that would cut off Russia from critical technologies it
needs to remain a major energy producer in the longer term,
citing similar steps already taken by the European Union.
They said Washington was also watching Belarus's involvement
closely, adding that the strong Russian ally could face more
punitive action if it continues to aid Moscow in the invasion.
"These are serious consequences for Russia's unprovoked
invasion of Ukraine and we won't hesitate to level more if
necessary," the first official said.
