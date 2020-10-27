U.S. telecoms regulator to vote to split key spectrum block between autos, Wi-Fi

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal
Communications Commision (FCC) will vote on Nov. 18 to split a
key spectrum block set aside for auto safety to accommodate the
growing number of wireless devices, even as the Transportation
Secretary warned of "thousands more deaths" in traffic
accidents.
The FCC will vote to finalize a plan announced last year to
divide a block of the 5.9 GHz spectrum band that was reserved in
1999 for automakers to develop technology to allow vehicles to
talk to each other, but has so far gone largely unused.
Automakers have opposed the split on safety grounds, while
many internet providers say the spectrum is essential to support
growing wireless use.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Tuesday that "making more
spectrum available for Wi-Fi is critical to meeting America's
growing connectivity needs."
The FCC gave initial approval to the plan in December in a
5-0 vote. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao previously
warned the FCC decision could result in "thousands more deaths
annually on road and millions more injuries than would be the
case otherwise."
Major cable, telecom and content companies back the FCC
proposal to open most of the spectrum band to Wi-Fi use.
Nearly all automakers oppose the proposal. Instead, they
favor using the spectrum for developing technology to allow
vehicles to exchange data about location, speed and direction.
A group representing major automakers said it was "concerned
about the potential for harmful interference from Wi-Fi devices
allowed to use the lower portion of the 5.9 GHz band under the
proposal."
Such technology has been offered on just one General Motors
Co vehicle. Government studies have suggested the
technology, if widely adopted among U.S. vehicles, could prevent
at least 600,000 crashes annually.
In December 2016, the Transportation Department proposed
requiring future vehicles to use dedicated short range
communications (DSRC) to communicate with each other, but the
Trump administration has not acted on the proposal.
The FCC plans to transition the upper 30 megahertz away from
DSRC to enable a different automotive communications technology
called Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything, or C-V2X, and use the
other 45 megahertz for wireless use.
The Intelligent Transportation Society (ITS) of America said
reallocating most of the 5.9 GHz band is reckless and
shortsighted.
"The definition of tragedy and irony is the FCC giving away
the safety spectrum to 'entrenched corporate interests' to
profit from and ignoring transportation safety experts," said
ITS America chief executive Shailen Bhatt.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Richard Pullin)