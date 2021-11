U.S. tells Sudan that deal to reinstate PM Hamdok is only 'first step' -State Department

Hamdok was restored to his post https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-sudans-hamdok-says-he-returned-safeguard-economic-gains-2021-11-22 on Sunday. He had been detained following the Oct. 25 military takeover. First appointed after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken called on the two Sudanese leaders to build on the "first step" of the agreement and continue the transition that was interrupted by the coup.

Blinken's message was that, "We must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path, and that starts with the reinstitution of the Prime Minister but it certainly doesn't end there," Price told reporters.

Price called on Sudan's leaders to release all civilian leaders and others and lift a state of emergency.

Sudan's military promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly disturbances triggered by the coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)

By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis