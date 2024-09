U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don't sell stake - WSJ

March 15, 2023

(Reuters) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is asking TikTok's Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the short-form video app or face a possible ban in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)