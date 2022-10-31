Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. throws our Libor-rigging charges against Hayes

10/31/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tom Hayes poses for a picture, in Arundel

LONDON (Reuters) - A New York judge has dismissed criminal charges against Tom Hayes, the British trader who became the face of the global Libor interest rate scandal.

The former UBS and Citigroup trader served more than five years in prison in Britain for conspiring to rig Libor (London interbank offered rate) - a benchmark used to set rates on trillions of dollars in loans, mortgages and derivatives.

The U.S. decision comes after a separate U.S. ruling in August to throw out convictions for rigging Libor against two former Deutsche Bank traders.

Libor, once dubbed the world's most important number, was discredited after the 2008 financial crisis when authorities in the United States and Britain found traders had manipulated it to make a profit.

Hayes was released from prison in Britain in January 2021 after serving half an 11-year sentence.

Hayes' legal team is considering further legal options to clear his name, a representative for Hayes said in a statement.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has seen fit to dismiss charges based on the same facts, evidence and case in law that the UK courts used to justify my 11-year prison sentence," Hayes said.

"That alone should be grounds enough for these cases to be referred back to the Court of Appeal in the UK, and if need be to the Supreme Court, which is yet to hear the case."

(Reporting by Iain Withers, additional reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.52% 46.13 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.97% 9.725 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
Latest news "Economy"
07:55aIndia cenbank to start pilot of digital rupee on Nov 1
RE
07:51aGermany: will push for export of grain from Ukraine via sea to continue
RE
07:51aEuro zone October inflation surges amid growth slowdown
RE
07:50aJazeera Airways plans to get around $2 billion from banks for Airbus deal
RE
07:50aUK Housing Demand Drops a Third as Mortgage Rate Hikes Bite
DJ
07:49aIndia's Larsen & Toubro beats Q2 profit expectation on order inflow surge
RE
07:45aKuwait's Jazeera Airways expects 4 mln passengers in 2023
RE
07:45aKuwait's jazeera airways chairman expects number of passengers t…
RE
07:45aIsrael, Bahrain hope to seal free trade deal by end of year
RE
07:45aCopper falls on growing fears over Chinese demand
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
2Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
3Keyence Shares Jump After It Posts 27% Rise in First-Half Net Profit
4Shop Apotheke Europe N : Presentation Earnings Call Q3 2022
5Swiss National Bank loses nearly $143 billion in first nine months

HOT NEWS