U.S. to Impose Sanctions in Response to Myanmar's Military Coup -- 3rd Update

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will impose fresh sanctions against military leaders in Myanmar in response to the military coup there earlier this month, in what President Biden called the U.S.'s push for an "immediate return to democracy."

"The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma as expressed in their Nov. 8 election," Mr. Biden said Wednesday.

The president said he signed an executive order enabling the U.S. to impose sanctions on the military leaders who directed the takeover, as well as their family members and their business interests. The U.S. will announce the first rounds of sanctions targets this week, Mr. Biden said.

In addition, the U.S. is taking steps to prevent the military leaders of Myanmar from accessing about $1 billion in Burmese funds held in the U.S. by freezing those assets, Mr. Biden said.

In remarks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on Wednesday, Mr. Biden called on the military to release activists and political leaders, including popular civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi of the National League for Democracy. Alluding to widespread protests, he said: "Violence against those asserting their democratic rights is unacceptable, and we're going to keep calling it out."

"The people of Burma are making their voices heard and the world is watching," Mr. Biden added, using the U.S. government's name for Myanmar. "We'll be ready to impose additional measures and we'll continue to work with our international partners to urge other nations to join us in these efforts."

Mr. Biden said he had consulted with U.S. allies and lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). He said the U.S. will press the United Nations Human Rights Council to "strengthen the world's commitment to human rights in Burma."

In addition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in touch with U.S. allies and partners in the region about what steps to take with Myanmar, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The Feb. 1 military takeover ended a democratic shift in the country that began a decade ago and abruptly put Myanmar back into the hands of the military, which has ruled it for much of the past seven decades since independence from British colonial rule.

Tens of thousands of people have participated in protests in response to the takeover. Earlier this week, police fired gunshots to disperse protesters and used rubber bullets and water cannons, causing injuries. The actions against the protesters were condemned by the U.S. and the U.N.

Many of Myanmar's military leaders are already under sanctions for their treatment of the country's Rohingya Muslim ethnic minority.

Overall, the Biden administration faces "lousy options" in Myanmar, said Nirav Patel, co-founder of the Asia Group, a strategic advisory firm in Washington.

He said tough new sanctions could push Myanmar toward China and "absolutely close the door to the kind of dialogue that could be important to renew the framework for democracy to once again be successful in Myanmar."

China so far has had a more muted response than the U.S. and avoided calling the military actions a coup.

"China is Myanmar's friendly neighbor," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said previously. "We hope all sides in Myanmar can properly manage their differences under the constitution and legal framework to uphold political and social stability."

The White House this week raised concerns about China's reaction. "Certainly, we are concerned about China's absence from the conversation and lack of a vocal role here," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Chinese embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

