U.S. to allow Russian debt payment license to expire

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The United States will not
extend a key waiver set to expire on Wednesday that allows
Russia to pay U.S. bondholders, which could push Moscow closer
to the brink of default as Washington ramps up pressure on the
country following its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department said on its website on Tuesday
it would not extend a license, set to expire at 12:01 am ET
(0401 GMT) on Wednesday, allowing Russia to make payments on its
sovereign debt to U.S. persons. The waiver had allowed Moscow to
keep paying interest and principal and avert default on its
government debt.
Russia has almost $2 billion worth of payments falling due
up to the year-end on its international bonds.
Russia has so far managed to make its international bond
payments despite Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and
countermeasures from Moscow, which have complicated the movement
of money across borders.
On Friday, Russia had rushed forward payments on two
international bonds - one euro-denominated and one-dollar
denominated issues - a week before their due date.
The country has $40 billion of international bonds
outstanding.
There has been debate on whether or not to extend the
license.
Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has previously
said the payments siphoned funds away from Russia's Ukraine war
effort and were a "sign of success" for U.S. sanctions policy.
But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week said
Washington was unlikely to extend the license.
While the license only applies to U.S. persons, its lapse
will make it very challenging for Russia to make the payment to
other holders given the integral part U.S. financial
institutions play in the global financial system and the
complexity of such payment processes.
Unlike in most default situations, Moscow is not short of
money. Russia's debt repayment dues pale in comparison to its
oil and gas revenues, which stood at $28 billion in April alone
thanks to high energy prices.
WAR IN EUROPE
Washington and its allies have imposed heavy sanctions on
Russia for launching the largest land war in Europe since World
War Two.
Moscow calls its nearly three-month-old invasion a "special
military operation" to rid Ukraine of fascists, an assertion
Kyiv and its Western allies say is a baseless pretext for an
unprovoked war.
Russia was previously rated as investment grade by credit
rating agencies, but since the Ukraine conflict major ratings
agencies have stopped assessing the country.
If a country fails to make bond payments within their
pre-defined timeframes, or specified currencies, it is seen as a
default. If funds do not reach their intended recipients due to
circumstances rather than inability or unwillingness to pay,
this could constitute a technical default.
Russia has a 30-day grace period on the two payments due on
May 27.
Russia is already locked out of the international borrowing
markets due to the sanctions, but a default would mean it could
not regain access to those markets until creditors are fully
repaid and any legal cases stemming from the default are
settled.
Other defaults, such as in Argentina, have prompted
creditors to go after physical assets such as a navy vessel and
the country's presidential aircraft.
It could also throw up barriers to trading with Russia if
countries or companies that would normally transact with Russia
have self-imposed rules that bar them from doing business with
an entity in default.
