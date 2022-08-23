U.S. to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine -official

(Adds background, comments)
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States will
announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about
$3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said on
Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv
since Russia's invasion six months ago.
The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine's
independence day on Wednesday.
The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance
Initiative appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden
administration to procure weapons from industry rather than
taking weapons from existing U.S. weapons stocks.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the
new weapons did not appear to include types of arms that had not
been provided previously to the Ukrainian military. The official
said the amount and mix of weapons could change before the
formal announcement.
Since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24 in what Russian
President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military operation"
to demilitarize Ukraine, the conflict has settled into a war of
attrition fought primarily in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Washington has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance
to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government since Feb. 24.
Moscow is trying to gain control of the largely
Russian-speaking Donbas region, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk
provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after
the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.
Ukraine accuses Moscow of an imperial-style war to retake a
pro-Western neighbor that shook off Russian domination when the
Soviet Union broke up in 1991.
In Ukraine, a sense of an eerie calm before the storm grew
on Tuesday as the U.S Embassy told its citizens to leave Ukraine
because of fears of possible Russian missile strikes as the
country celebrates its 31 years of independence on Wednesday.
Kyiv has warned Moscow of a powerful response if it launches
such strikes.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; additional reporting by Patricia
Zengerle, Mike Stone and Steve Holland; editing by Grant McCool
and Leslie Adler)