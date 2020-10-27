U.S. to announce plan for Medicare, Medicaid to cover early COVID-19 vaccine- Politico

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trump administration will this
week announce a plan to cover out-of-pocket costs of COVID-19
vaccines for millions of Americans who receive Medicare or
Medicaid, Politico reported late on Monday, citing four people
with knowledge of the plan.
According to the plans, Medicare and Medicaid will now cover
vaccines that receive emergency use authorization from the Food
and Drug Administration. The changes are expected to be
announced on Tuesday or Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services, the report added.
The planned rule will also address other COVID-19 related
issues like expanding flexibility for Medicaid patients seeking
care for the coronavirus, Politico reported.
CMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment
outside regular working hours.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sam Holmes)