U.S. to begin new Afghan refugee program - sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
administration will launch a new program to resettle certain
Afghans as refugees in the United States, an administration
official and two knowledgeable sources said on Sunday.
The U.S. State Department was expected to announce the
setting-up of the so-called Priority Two refugee program on
Monday, the three sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The program comes as fighting surges in Afghanistan ahead of
the formal completion of the U.S. troop withdrawal at the end of
this month, with the Taliban pushing to capture key provincial
capitals.
Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups
to aid Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation because of their
association with the United States during the 20-year U.S. war.
The administration official said the new refugee program
would cover Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for
U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets.
Those Afghans do not qualify for the Special Immigration
Visa (SIV) program that covers interpreters and others who
worked for the U.S. government, and their families.
About 200 SIV applicants whose visas are in the final stages
of processing and family members flew into the United States
last week at the start of an evacuation effort dubbed "Operation
Allies Refuge" that could include as many as 50,000 people or
more.
They were taken to stay at a military base in Virginia to
complete their final formalities before being resettled around
the country.
The administration official said the new program for Afghans
would differ from a Prority Two refugee program for Iraqis that
has been indefinitely suspended while U.S. officials pursue a
sweeping fraud investigation.
The new Afghan program will require applicants to be
referred by U.S. agencies, senior U.S. officials, non-government
bodies or media outlets, the official added.
The referral requirement is a key difference between the new
Afghan program and the Iraqi program, which allows Iraqis to
apply directly without a referral, the official said.
