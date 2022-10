U.S. to issue new cybersecurity requirements for critical aviation systems

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday's cyberattacks that were allegedly organized by pro-Russian hackers "did not disrupt airport operations or access to information."

TSA has "updated its aviation security programs to require airport and airline operators designate a cybersecurity coordinator and report cybersecurity incidents, conduct a cybersecurity assessment, and develop remediation measures and incident response plans." TSA added it plans to "soon issue additional performance-based cybersecurity requirements for critical aviation systems," the agency said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)