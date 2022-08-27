Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. to name ambassador-at-large for the Arctic

08/27/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The United States plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic, reflecting the region's growing strategic and commercial importance as its shrinking opens up new sea lanes and vast oil and mineral resources.

Russia has reopened hundreds of Soviet-era military sites in the region, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, a day after visiting the Arctic, saying Russian capabilities there pose a strategic challenge to the 30-nation alliance.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," has heightened Western concerns about Russian ambitions around the world.

China, which describes itself as a "near-Arctic" state, also has ambitions in the region and has said it intended to build a "Polar Silk Road." China has its eye on mineral resources and new shipping routes as ice caps recede with rising temperatures.

In a statement on Friday, the U.S. State Department said President Joe Biden planned elevate the area's importance within the U.S. government by nominating an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic region, subject to the Senate's advise and consent.

It did not say who would be nominated.

"An Arctic region that is peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative is of critical strategic importance to the United States," the Department said.

"As one of eight Arctic nations, the United States has long been committed to protecting our national security and economic interests in the region, combating climate change, fostering sustainable development and investment, and promoting cooperation with Arctic States, Allies, and partners," it said.

The eight Arctic nations are Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the United States.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 100.7 Delayed Quote.28.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.00% 59.55 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
WTI -0.04% 92.956 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pU.S. to name ambassador-at-large for the Arctic
RE
02:27pCentral banks must tighten policy even into a recession, ECB's Schnabel says
RE
02:21pMore grain must be shifted from Ukraine's silos, says U.N. official
RE
02:21pU.n. coordinator abdulla says 'much more grain needs to shift to…
RE
02:21pU.n. coordinator amir abdulla says ukraine silos still stocked w…
RE
02:20pECB policymakers make the case for a big rate hike
RE
02:15pU.S. intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials - letter
RE
02:06pFED'S MESTER : no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
RE
02:02pU.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports
RE
01:29pECB needs to act forcefully against inflation to maintain trust, Schnabel says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- THERE IS A REALISTIC POSSIBILITY THAT…
33M Statement Regarding Bankruptcy Court Decision
4Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
5In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

HOT NEWS