Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. to phase out single-use plastic on public lands, national parks by 2032

06/08/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A maintenance worker empties a trash can at Yellowstone National Park

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Interior Department said on Wednesday it will phase out single-use plastic products on public lands by 2032, including in national parks, in a move aimed at tackling a major source of U.S. plastic waste as recycling efforts falter.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued a secretarial order that calls for the agency to reduce the procurement, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging on 480 million acres (1.9 million square kilometers) of Interior Department-managed lands by 2032.

The announcement came as part of a broader package of announcements from the Biden administration to recognize World Ocean Day.

The administration also announced it has initiated the designation process for a new national marine sanctuary to conserve Hudson Canyon in the Atlantic Ocean off New York and New Jersey, reinstated an inter-tribal stewardship partnership of the Northern Bering Sea off Alaska and launched the country's first Ocean Climate Action Plan that will "guide significant ocean-based climate mitigation and adaptation actions, including green shipping, ocean-based renewable energy."

The ocean ends up taking in a vast amount of plastic pollution taking in more than 14 million tons of plastic per year. Plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris found from surface, the Interior Department said.

The department produced nearly 80,000 tons of municipal solid waste in fiscal year 2020. The U.S. recycling rate has fallen close to 5% as some countries stopped accepting U.S. waste exports and as plastic waste generation surged to new highs.

"The Interior Department has an obligation to play a leading role in reducing the impact of plastic waste on our ecosystems and our climate," Haaland said in a statement.

The announcement comes after years of pressure on the Interior Department to crack down on single-use plastics at the country's more than 400 national parks. A bill was introduced last October by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ill.) and Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ore.) that would ban the sale and distribution of single-use plastics in the parks.

The Interior Department also ordered staff to identify alternatives to single-use plastic products, such as compostable or biodegradable materials, or 100% recycled materials.

"The Department of Interior's single-use plastic ban will curb millions of pounds of unnecessary disposable plastic in our national parks and other public lands, where it can end up polluting these special areas and the oceans and waterways in and around them," said Christy Leavitt, plastics campaign coordinator at conservancy group Oceana, which has been pushing for a plastic ban for years.

Earlier this year, United Nations member states agreed on a draft blueprint for a global plastics treaty that could curb the amount of single-use plastics countries produce and use. The oil and petrochemical industries have pushed back on state and country efforts to curb single-use plastic.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Marguerita Choy)

By Valerie Volcovici


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54pYellen says high U.S. inflation won't be a decade-long problem
RE
12:54pSpain wants NATO to flag migration as 'hybrid threat' in policy roadmap, says foreign minister
RE
12:53pTwitter cfo tells staff attrition rate of employees "has ticked…
RE
12:49pTwitter top lawyer tells staff co stands behind its sec filings…
RE
12:48pTwitter leaders tell staff co is working on strengthening defens…
RE
12:46pU.S. Supreme Court rejects civil rights claim against border agent
RE
12:40pTwitter cfo tells staff interactions with elon musk's team "cont…
RE
12:38pTwitter top lawyer tells staff co anticipates shareholder vote o…
RE
12:34pRussian inflation slows to 17.1% in May before cenbank meeting
RE
12:33pIMF's Gopinath sees risk of de-anchoring U.S. inflation expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AMD, Exxon, Target, Home Depot...
2BYD Executive Says Company to Supply Batteries to Tesla
3European shares slip as Credit Suisse profit warning weighs on banks
4Royal Vopak: Capital Markets Update
5Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - IMC S.A.: Convening notice to..

HOT NEWS