Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. to propose new rules requiring refunds for delayed airline bags - source

07/02/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A baggage claim employee grabs bags from an empty baggage claim area in Delta terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will soon propose new rules to require passenger airlines to refund fees for bags that are significantly delayed and refunds for services like onboard Wi-Fi that does not work, a source told Reuters.

Under existing Transportation Department rules, passengers are entitled to a fee refund if bags are lost, but not when delayed. Under the proposed Transportation Department rule set to be released in the coming days, a "significantly delayed checked bag" is one not delivered to the passenger within 12 hours for domestic itineraries and within 25 hours for international itineraries.

The administration proposal would also require airlines to promptly refund fees - such as for advance seat selection, Wi-Fi and other flight services - if the passenger does not receive the service or it does not work.

U.S. airlines collected approximately $5.8 billion in baggage fees and $2.8 billion in change and cancellation fees in 2019, up from just $464 million in baggage fees and $915 million in change and cancellation fees in 2007.

The Biden administration is holding a call on Friday to discuss the issue with major airlines, two other sources said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after strong June jobs report
RE
10:13aTESLA  : second-quarter deliveries meet analysts' estimates despite chip shortage, shares gain
RE
10:13aU.S. to propose new rules requiring refunds for delayed airline bags - source
RE
10:10aSri Lanka extends exchange controls for six months - official gazette
RE
10:04aInvestors eye September financial close for UK-Germany power cable
RE
10:00aTENCENT  : China investigates Didi over cyber security days after its huge IPO
RE
09:55aFord quarterly U.S. auto sales rise on strong SUV, EV demand
RE
09:51aU.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
RE
09:48aSyngenta files for $10 billion Shanghai IPO - prospectus
RE
09:47aDollar slides from 3-month high on weak details of U.S. jobs report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks hold near record highs ahead of U.S. payrolls
2U.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
5Tesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says

HOT NEWS