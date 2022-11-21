U.S. to provide $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration
said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1
billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear
power plant in California.
The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set to
fully shut in 2025, applied for funding in the Department of
Energy's (DOE) initial phase of the $6 billion Civil Nuclear
Credit program meant to help keep struggling nuclear power
reactors open.
The Biden administration believes nuclear power is a key
component of fighting climate change and wants to keep plants
open ahead of the development of next-generation reactors.
President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the power grid by 2035.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the
grant was a "critical step toward ensuring that our domestic
nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable
power to Americans as the nation's largest source of clean
electricity."
Critics of keeping the Diablo Canyon plant open say the
region is vulnerable to earthquakes and that there is no
permanent place for disposing of radioactive nuclear waste,
currently held at nuclear power plants across the country.
Granholm said "we can protect these facilities and the
communities they serve."
Some politicians who have been wary of nuclear power
have supported the Civil Nuclear Credit program. U.S. Senator
Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, said extending the
life of Diablo Canyon was necessary for the state to meet its
clean energy goals and to deliver reliable power. Feinstein said
she would monitor the funding process to ensure safety and
environmental reviews are undertaken.
Final terms of the grant are subject to negotiation and
finalization, the Department of Energy said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Toby Chopra and Paul
Simao)