U.S. to provide $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California.

The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set to fully shut in 2025, applied for funding in the Department of Energy's (DOE) initial phase of the $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit program meant to help keep struggling nuclear power reactors open.

The Biden administration believes nuclear power is a key component of fighting climate change and wants to keep plants open ahead of the development of next-generation reactors. President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the power grid by 2035.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the grant was a "critical step toward ensuring that our domestic nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable power to Americans as the nation's largest source of clean electricity."

Critics of keeping the Diablo Canyon plant open say the region is vulnerable to earthquakes and that there is no permanent place for disposing of radioactive nuclear waste, currently held at nuclear power plants across the country.

Granholm said "we can protect these facilities and the communities they serve."

Some politicians who have been wary of nuclear power have supported the Civil Nuclear Credit program. U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, said extending the life of Diablo Canyon was necessary for the state to meet its clean energy goals and to deliver reliable power. Feinstein said she would monitor the funding process to ensure safety and environmental reviews are undertaken.

Final terms of the grant are subject to negotiation and finalization, the Department of Energy said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Toby Chopra and Paul Simao)