U.S. to release 30 mln barrels of oil, aims to end 'weaponization' of Russian oil

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The United States vowed on
Tuesday to release 30 million barrels of oil as part of a global
60 million barrel pledge in an effort to shore up energy markets
amid the ongoing Russia invasion of Ukraine, and said it could
take further steps as needed.
"We are prepared to use every tool available to us to limit
disruption to global energy supply as a result of (Russian)
President (Vladimir) Putin's actions," White House spokeswoman
Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"We will also continue our efforts to accelerate
diversification of energy supplies away from Russia and to
secure the world from Moscow's weaponization of oil and gas,"
the statement added.
The United States and 30 member countries of the
International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels
of oil from their strategic reserves to stabilize global energy
markets, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a separate
statement.
"We stand prepared to take additional measures if conditions
warrant," U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; writing by Susan Heavey;
Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)