U.S. to review proposed Dominion Energy wind farm off Virginia

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will
conduct an environmental review of a potential wind power
project off the coast of Virginia, the Biden administration said
on Thursday, part of an effort to create tens of thousands of
jobs in the business by 2030.
Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind
project calls for construction and operation of up to 205 wind
turbines capable of generating up to 3,000 megawatts of
electricity by 2026. The turbines would be located more than 20
nautical miles off the Virginia coast.
Dominion says the project, when fully built, could power up
to 660,000 homes.
The Biden administration wants to develop 30 gigawatts of
offshore wind power by 2030, creating nearly 80,000 jobs.
"Recent technological advances, falling costs, and
tremendous economic potential make offshore wind a promising
avenue for diversifying our national energy portfolio, creating
good-paying union jobs, and tackling climate change," Interior
Department Secretary Deb Haaland said in a release.
If approved the project would generation during development
and construction, an average of about 900 jobs from 2020 to
2026, with a peak of about 1,500 jobs in 2024 and 2025, the
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said. The project would
support about 1,100 long-term jobs.
On Friday, Interior will publish a notice of intent to
prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS), which will open
a public comment period until August 2. BOEM will hold three
virtual public scoping meetings which will help it figure out
what to analyze in the EIS.
The U.S. fishing industry has raised concerns about other
offshore wind projects, causing some delays.
In May, the Biden administration said it had approved the
country's first major offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind, off
Massachusetts, billing it as the launch of a domestic industry
that will help reach a goal to make the power grid carbon-free
by 2035.
