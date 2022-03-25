U.S. to sanction Russian firms providing tech to Moscow's military - WSJ

March 25 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is preparing
sanctions targeting Russian companies it says provides goods and
services to Moscow's military and intelligence services, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctions could be announced as
early as next week, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-to-sanction-companies-providing-technology-for-russian-military-intelligence-services-11648245575?mod=latest_headlines
said, citing U.S. officials.
The Treasury Department declined to comment on the report.
Most of the companies that are expected to come under the
reported sanctions - including Serniya Engineering and equipment
maker Sertal - were earlier added to a U.S. list banning exports
of sensitive technologies to them, according to the report.
While that blackballs the firms, it does not ban all
business dealings, the report added.
The United States and its allies on Thursday ramped up
pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Washington
imposed fresh sanctions on dozens of Russian defense companies,
hundreds of members of its parliament and the chief executive of
the country's largest bank.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)