U.S. to sell up to 45 mln bbls oil from reserve as part of historic release

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of
Energy on Tuesday said it was selling up to 45 million barrels
of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden
administration's previously announced, largest-ever release from
the stockpile.
Deliveries of crude from the SPR sale would take place from
Aug. 16 through Sept. 30, the Energy Department said.
The Biden administration said in late March it would release
a record 1 million barrels of oil per day of oil for six months
from the SPR, held in a series hollowed-out salt caverns on the
coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
The release was meant to help control oil prices that spiked
after Russia, one of the world's top petroleum producers,
invaded Ukraine and as the West imposes sanctions on Moscow.
Prices for global benchmark Brent crude have marched
higher since the March 31 announcement to trade above $120 a
barrel. The rise has come as few global oil producers have spare
capacity while consumers emerging from the pandemic drive fuel
demand.
Biden administration officials have said the oil price could
be higher if the SPR had not been tapped. But the release has
also driven the level of the reserve to the lowest point since
1987, adding to worries about tight global oil markets despite
the United States having more in the stockpile than required
under international agreements.
Oil contracts from a previous SPR sale announced on May 24
were awarded to nine companies, including Valero, Exxon
Mobil and Marathon Petroleum, the Energy
Department said.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Timothy Gardner in
Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber in Washington and
Marguerita Choy)