Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. to send mobile rocket launchers to Ukraine in $625 million aid package -officials

10/03/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday.

The package, expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday, is the first aid package since Russia's most recent declared annexation of Ukrainian territory and the second Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) since Ukraine made large battlefield gains in mid-September.

Russia's declared annexations followed what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

By using drawdown authority, the four HIMARS launchers and associated rockets, some 200 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, ammunition for Howitzers and mines, can be sent to Ukraine in the coming days.

Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the U.S. to transfer articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

This is the first package of the U.S. government's 2023 fiscal year which is currently functioning under a stop gap-funding measure and allows President Joe Biden to drawdown up to $3.7 billion in surplus weapons for transfer to Ukraine through mid-December.

Last week, the United States unveiled a $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine which included 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems.

But last week's aid package was funded by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) meaning the government has to procure the weapons from industry, rather than pulling them from existing U.S. weapons stocks.

Made by Lockheed Martin Corp the HIMARS launchers' accuracy and longer range have allowed Kyiv to reduce Russia's artillery advantage.

The U.S. has thus far pledged 16 HIMARS launchers to Ukraine using PDA.

The White House declined to comment on the package.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the weapons package can change in value and content until the last minute.

This announcement would mark more than $16.8 billion worth of U.S. security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 2.14% 1699.8 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 3.52% 400.24 Delayed Quote.8.69%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.79% 990.918 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
SILVER 8.31% 20.68 Delayed Quote.-18.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.65% 58.625 Delayed Quote.-21.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05pBoE's Mann says sterling, inflation, energy influenced her rate hike vote
RE
04:04pA market sweet spot?
RE
04:00pWall Street closes with sharp gains as final quarter begins
RE
03:54pBond market bets U.S. inflation will eventually behave for Fed
RE
03:47pU.S. set to finalize new flight attendant rest time rules --sources
RE
03:44pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo boss warns on Scottish water shortage
RE
03:38pWall Street surges as final quarter begins
RE
03:36pTREASURIES-U.S. yields decline after UK tax turnaround, U.S. data
RE
03:35p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.705% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:35p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.650% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5TESLA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS