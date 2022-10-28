Advanced search
U.S. to spend $703 million on improving ports

10/28/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department announced on Friday it is awarding $703 million for 41 port infrastructure projects in 22 states and American Samoa, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The funds will boost coastal, Great Lakes, and inland river ports. The awards seek to improve supply chain reliability, electrify equipment, improve or create new rail and highway connections, boost offshore wind projects and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The projects are funded by a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

"We're awarding record levels of funding to improve our port infrastructure, strengthen our supply chains, and help cut costs for American families," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The state of Alaska is getting $112.5 million for four projects, including $68 million for an Anchorage port extension and for the Aleutian Islands $10.2 million to repair a key port and $5.4 million for a floating dock project.

New York will get $48 million for the Arthur Kill Offshore Wind Terminal Project. The Staten Island project will fund dredging 740,000 cubic yards to create a 35-foot-deep ship basin.

Salem, Massachusetts was awarded nearly $34 million to redevelop a vacant industrial facility for offshore wind energy projects, including construction of a 700-foot-long wharf.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ed Markey said the "project will strengthen our grid by propelling clean energy infrastructure and helping to power thousands of homes across Massachusetts."

The port of Columbus, Mississippi is getting $6 million for a new rail spur with 10,000 linear feet of track and docks providing direct rail access for transloading cargo between barges and railcars, connecting the terminal to an existing railroad line operated by Kansas City Southern.

Detroit is getting $16 million to rehabilitate existing port infrastructure and build a new port/rail connection.

Camden, New Jersey will receive $25 million to upgrade a functionally obsolete truck route to the port by reconstructing nearly three miles of key roadway infrastructure.

Long Beach, California will get $30 million to replace diesel yard tractors with 60 electric yard tractors and other equipment.

Grays Harbor Terminal in Aberdeen, Washington is getting $25.5 million to build an additional 50,000 feet of rail and repurpose a 50-acre brownfield site for cargo.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Marguerita Choy)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS