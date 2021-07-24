U.S. to stress need for 'guardrails' in Sherman's talks in China

(.)
WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy
Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will make clear to China in
upcoming talks that Washington welcomes competition with
Beijing, but there needs to be a level playing field and
guardrails to prevent that spilling over into conflict, senior
U.S. officials said on Saturday.
The officials, briefing ahead of Sherman's talks in Tianjin
with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said
the world's two largest economies needed responsible ways to
manage competition.
"She's going to underscore that we do not want that fierce
and sustained competition to veer into conflict," one senior
U.S. administration official said ahead of what will be the
first high-ranking, face-to-face contact between Washington and
Beijing in months as the two sides gauge whether they can salve
festering ties.
"This is why the U.S. wants to ensure that there are
guardrails and parameters in place to responsibly manage the
relationship," he said. "She's going to make clear that while we
welcome stiff and sustained competition with the PRC, everyone
needs to play by the same rules and on a level playing field."
Sherman is due to land in Tianjin, a city southeast of
Beijing, on Sunday and will stay until Monday.
On the heels of Sherman's trip, U.S. Secretary of Defense
Lloyd Austin will next week travel to Singapore, Vietnam and the
Philippines, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit
India, signs of U.S. efforts to intensify engagement as China
challenges Washington's influence in Asia.
The talks between Sherman, the State Department's
second-ranked official, and Wang will follow several combative
months since the countries' first senior diplomatic meeting
under President Joe Biden's administration in March.
Chinese officials publicly lambasted the United States at
that meeting in Alaska, accusing it of hegemonic policies, while
U.S. officials accused China of grandstanding.
The official briefing on Saturday said the Tianjin meeting
would be a continuation of the Alaskan talks and "all dimensions
of the relationship will be on the table."
"We're going into these meetings with our eyes wide open,"
he said, adding: "We believe it's important to maintain open
lines of communication between high-level officials, frank and
open discussion, even perhaps especially, where we disagree is
critical to reducing the potential for misunderstandings between
our countries."
Since Alaska the two countries have traded diplomatic barbs
on an almost constant basis. The latest exchanges came on Friday
when Beijing sanctioned former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross and other individuals and groups in response to U.S.
sanctions over China's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong.
A second U.S. administration official said those sanctions
were an example of how China punishes those who speak out and
said Washington would not be afraid of taking further steps
against Beijing when its interests were threatened.
Bilateral ties have soured to such a degree that the
prospect of significant outcomes from Tianjin talks seems almost
unthinkable in foreign policy circles.
However, if the discussions go reasonably well, they could
help set the stage for an eventual meeting between Biden and
Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year, possibly on the
sidelines of the G20 summit in Italy in late October.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom in
Washington and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Matthew Lewis)