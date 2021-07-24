U.S. to stress need for 'guardrails' in Sherman's talks in China

(Adds context, analysts)
WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy
Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will tell China in upcoming
talks that while Washington welcomes competition with Beijing,
there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails to ensure
that does not veer off into conflict, senior U.S. officials said
on Saturday.
The officials, briefing reporters ahead of Sherman's talks
in Tianjin with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister
Wang Yi on Monday, said the world's two largest economies needed
responsible ways to manage competition.
"She's going to underscore that we do not want that stiff
and sustained competition to veer into conflict," one senior
U.S. administration official said ahead of the first
high-ranking, face-to-face contact between Washington and
Beijing in months as the two sides gauge how they can salve
festering ties.
"The U.S. wants to ensure that there are guardrails and
parameters in place to responsibly manage the relationship," he
said. "Everyone needs to play by the same rules and on a level
playing field."
Sherman is due in Tianjin, southeast of Beijing, on Sunday.
On the heels of Sherman's trip, Defense Secretary Lloyd
Austin will next week travel to Singapore, Vietnam and the
Philippines, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit
India, signs of U.S. efforts to intensify engagement as China
challenges Washington's influence in Asia.
Sherman's talks follow several combative months since the
countries' first senior diplomatic meeting under President Joe
Biden's administration in March.
Chinese officials publicly lambasted the United States at
that meeting in Alaska, accusing it of hegemonic policies, and
U.S. officials accused China of grandstanding.
The official on Saturday said the Tianjin meeting would be a
continuation of the Alaskan talks and "all dimensions of the
relationship will be on the table."
TIT-FOR-TAT SANCTIONS
Since Alaska the two countries have traded diplomatic barbs
on an almost constant basis. The latest exchanges came on Friday
when Beijing sanctioned former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross and other individuals and groups in response to U.S.
sanctions over China's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong.
Bilateral ties have soured to such a degree that foreign
policy experts do not expect significant outcomes from Tianjin.
If the talks go reasonably well, however, they could help
set the stage for an eventual meeting between Biden and Chinese
leader Xi Jinping, possibly on the sidelines of the G20 summit
in Italy in late October.
"If the trust is there, both sides can use these talks to
discuss cooperation on bilateral issues like removing the
restriction on diplomats and students visas, and on multilateral
issues involving Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, climate change,"
said Wu Xinbo, director of American Studies at Shanghai's Fudan
University.
Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the German Marshall Fund of
the United States, said the trips by Blinken and Austin, as well
as diplomatic efforts such as a planned second summit between
Biden and leaders from Japan, India and Australia later in the
year, may have China feeling hemmed in.
"The Chinese are undoubtedly concerned that the U.S. is
making some progress in forging coalitions aimed at pressuring
China," she said.
The Biden administration has sought to rally partners
against what it sees as increasingly coercive Chinese policies,
including treatment of minority Muslims in its Xinjiang region
that Washington says amounts to genocide.
On Monday, Washington mustered an unusually broad coalition
of countries, including NATO and the European Union, to publicly
accuse Beijing of a global cyberespionage campaign.
The bitterness between the sides was on display as China
insisted in its announcement of the visit that it had been
sought by Washington. That followed days of haggling over
protocol, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in
Beijing, including whether Wang or less senior Chinese officials
would meet Sherman.
Evan Medeiros, an Asia specialist in the Obama
administration now at Georgetown University, said there were no
illusions about the tense state of relations, but Wang's
willingness to meet Sherman suggested China was taking the talks
seriously.
"Ultimately, it's about figuring out what a stable
equilibrium in the relationship looks like. That will take time,
but you have to be talking to do so," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom in
Washington and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Matthew Lewis)