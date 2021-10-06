U.S. to tell critical rail, air companies to report hacks, name cyber chiefs

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration
will introduce new regulations that compel the most important
U.S. railroad and airport operators to improve their
cybersecurity procedures, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro
Mayorkas said on Wednesday.
The upcoming changes will make it mandatory for
"higher-risk" rail transit companies and "critical" U.S. airport
and aircraft operators to do three things: name a chief cyber
official, disclose hacks to the government and draft recovery
plans for if an attack were to occur.
The planned regulations come after cybercriminals attacked a
major U.S. pipeline operator https://www.reuters.com/business/colonial-pipeline-ceo-tells-senate-cyber-defenses-were-compromised-ahead-hack-2021-06-08,
causing localized gas shortages along the U.S. East Coast in
May. The incident led to new cybersecurity rules for pipeline
owners in July.
"Whether by air, land, or sea, our transportation systems
are of utmost strategic importance to our national and economic
security," Mayorkas said. "The last year and a half has
powerfully demonstrated what’s at stake."
A key concern motivating the new policies comes from a
growth in ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure
companies.
"It’s the first of its kind with respect to the cyber
focus," said a senior homeland security official, who declined
to be named, about the railway security directive and an update
to aviation security programs.
Ransomware, a type of malware variant that encrypts a
victimized system until the owner pays a ransom in the form of
cryptocurrency to the hacker, has become increasingly common in
recent years.
"If transportation does not work, if people can’t go from A
to B, then it can create pressure pretty quickly [to pay the
ransom]," said the senior official.
The announcement also follows reports in June https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/02/nyregion/mta-cyber-attack.html
of a Chinese hacking group infiltrating New York City’s
Metropolitan Transportation Authority and an August 2020
ransomware attack https://www.inquirer.com/transportation/septa-malware-attack-employees-riders-app-announcements-20200824.html
against the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority,
causing a disruption to services.
The Homeland Security Department helped investigate the MTA
incident alongside other federal agencies, including the FBI.
Last month, the TSA notified the private sector about the
impending regulations, said the senior official, and the agency
is currently receiving feedback.
The regulations will become active before the end of 2021.
(Reporting by Christopher Bing; editing by Diane Craft)