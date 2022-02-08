Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. to try house arrest for immigrants as alternative to detention

02/08/2022 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as U.S. authorities accelerate removal of migrants at border with Mexico, in Del Rio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will place hundreds of migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border on house arrest in the coming weeks as it seeks cheaper alternatives to immigration detention, according to a notice to lawmakers and a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official.

A 120-day pilot program will be launched in Houston and Baltimore, with 100-200 single adults enrolled in each location, according to the notice, which was sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and reviewed by Reuters.

The so-called "home curfew" pilot will cost $6-8 per day for each enrollee, far less than the $142 daily cost of immigration detention.

The enrollees will generally be required to remain at home from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m., with exceptions for job schedules for those with work authorization or extraordinary circumstances.

Current alternatives to detention, such as ankle bracelets and phone monitoring, require enrollees to notify case managers if they are leaving the state or traveling, but do not mandate home confinement, the DHS official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged a more humane approach to immigration policy than his predecessor Republican Donald Trump. During Biden's presidential campaign he pledged to end for-profit immigration detention but has yet to deliver on that promise.

The home curfew program could face criticism from both immigration hardliners for being too lax and pro-immigrant advocates for being stricter than existing alternatives to detention. One immigrant advocate on Twitter called the plan "mass e-carceration" after Axios first reported details of the pilot.

The plan comes as arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border are expected to reach record highs again this year https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-preps-another-record-breaking-rise-migrant-arrests-mexico-border-2022-01-27 and detention space has been limited by the coronavirus pandemic. Though most migrants caught at the border are being rapidly expelled from the United States under a COVID-related health order, thousands have been allowed into the country to pursue their immigration cases.

"We just don't have the capacity," the DHS official said. "We're not going to detain our way out of the border crisis."

The Biden administration plans to ask Congress for funding to place as many as 400,000 migrants this year in alternatives to detention, which could include the home curfew initiative as well as existing programs, the DHS official said. The total number of migrants in such programs would be higher since only heads of households are enrolled.

About 164,000 are currently in alternative-to-detention programs, according to ICE, roughly double the total on Sept. 30, 2020, before Biden took office.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Editing by Mica Rosenberg)

By Ted Hesson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pU.S. household debt increased by $1 trillion in 2021, the most since 2007
RE
02:12pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Oklahoma Family's Land Ethic Revitalizes Ranch for Cattle, Pollinators and Wildlife
PU
02:11pWall Street rallies with Big Tech; banks up with Treasury yields
RE
02:10pFighting in Ethiopia's Afar region displaces 300,000, aid blocked to Tigray
RE
02:09pSenator Elizabeth Warren urges U.S. Justice Dept to aggressively fight price-fixing
RE
02:08pNew York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial
RE
02:03pU.S. to try house arrest for immigrants as alternative to detention
RE
01:55pScientology Disaster Response Team Helps Quito Dig Out After Devastating Landslide
SE
01:54pEU lifts freeze on financial support to Burundi
RE
01:54pCenovus Energy loss widens on nearly C$2 bln impairment, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
4Wall Street turns higher after groggy open, euro stalled by Lagarde
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS