Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. to unveil over $3 billion in Ukraine aid with new air defense missiles

01/06/2023 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicles that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new U.S. weapons aid package for Ukraine worth more than $3 billion is set to be announced later on Friday and will include Sea Sparrow missiles for air defense and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The Sea Sparrow missiles will help curb Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, which are intended to exhaust Kyiv's air defenses and damage the country's energy infrastructure.

The U.S. and Germany have also pledged to send Patriot missile systems to repel Russian missile and drone attacks.

The RIM-7 Sea Sparrow will be an additional anti-air defense system for Ukraine. It is currently in production by Raytheon Technologies Corp and General Dynamics Corp.

The armored Bradley Fighting Vehicle has a powerful gun and has been used regularly by the U.S. Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s. The Army has thousands of Bradleys. The United States plans to send about 50.

Politico reported on Thursday that the Sea Sparrow System would be used on the Buk launcher, a Soviet-era weapon that Ukraine currently uses.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Don Durfee and Nick Macfie)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 0.64% 246.12 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.73% 101.6113 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
Latest news "Economy"
01:27pEx-USC athletic official in U.S. college scandal gets 6 months in prison
RE
01:26pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
01:25pU.S. jobs report breathes life into Fed's 'soft landing' scenario
RE
01:25pSPAC Firm UNSDG Acquisition Withdraws IPO
DJ
01:21pMan accused of stealing unpublished books pleads guilty in New York
RE
01:20pNetherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers
RE
01:20pU.S. prosecutors launch website for Bankman-Fried alleged fraud victims
RE
01:17pInvestment management firm AQR books best year in several strategies
RE
01:16pPentagon awards L3Harris $40 million anti-drone weapon systems contract
RE
01:16pBritish rail industry group makes new pay offer to striking train drivers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
4Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
5Thermo Fisher Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov..

HOT NEWS