Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. top court's Thomas should recuse himself from Capitol riot cases, Schumer says

03/29/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thomas participates in taking a new family photo with fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any cases about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's followers.

Schumer became the most high-ranking Democrat to make that request of the conservative justice after the Washington Post and CBS News reported on text messages showing that Thomas's wife Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist who goes by Ginni, urged Mark Meadows, Trump's then-chief of staff, to work to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's November 2020 election win.

"I do think he should recuse himself," Schumer said of Thomas. "The information we have right now raises serious questions about how close Justice Thomas and his wife were to the planning and execution of the insurrection."

Thousands of supporters of then-President Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election, which Trump in a speech that morning falsely claimed was the result of widespread fraud.

The House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 may seek to interview Ginni Thomas, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Neither Thomas could be reached for immediate comment on Tuesday.

Ginni Thomas has previously denied any conflict of interest between her work as a conservative activist and her husband's as a judge.

Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenting voice in January when the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, rejected Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the committee.

On Monday, 24 Democrats from both the Senate and the House of Representatives sent a letter to John Roberts, chief justice of the United States, asking that Thomas recuse himself.

The committee has made more than 80 subpoenas public, including many issued to top Trump aides and allies, and interviewed more than 560 witnesses. The texts were given to the committee as part of Meadows' testimony.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton, additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pMaterials Up Slightly as Commodity Inflation Stalls -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:29pEXPLAINER-U.S. YIELD CURVE INVERSION : What is it telling us?
RE
04:29pEnergy Down Slightly as Traders Monitor Peace Negotiations -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:28pU.S. Treasuries yield curve flashes red to investors
RE
04:27pWHITE HOUSE : no executive privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump on Jan 6 testimony
RE
04:23pKosovo indicts man for taking part in killings of 130 people during war
RE
04:23pFactbox-Key points from Canada's plan to hit 2030 climate target
RE
04:21pFBI says Russian hackers scanning U.S. energy systems and pose 'current' threat
RE
04:21pThousands of civilians in Mariupol may have died in past month - UN tells Reuters
RE
04:20pU.S. top court's Thomas should recuse himself from Capitol riot cases, Schumer says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
2U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
3Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
4Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
5Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed

HOT NEWS