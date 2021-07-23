U.S. trade agency drops tariff threat against Vietnam over currency practices

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade
Representative's office on Friday said it had determined that
no tariff action against Vietnam was warranted after the
country's central bank agreed with the U.S. Treasury not to
manipulate its currency for an export advantage.
In a statement, USTR said it found that the U.S.
Treasury-State Bank of Vietnam agreement earlier this week
"provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to
investigation and accordingly that no trade action is warranted
at this time."
The State Bank of Vietnam on Monday pledged in an agreement
with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to refrain from
"competitive devaluation" of its dong currency and make its
monetary and exchange rate policies more transparent.
The deal follows months of U.S. pressure on Vietnam over its
currency practices and ballooning U.S. trade surplus. The Trump
administration in its final weeks had declared Vietnam a
currency manipulator and had threatened to impose punitive
tariffs on imports from Vietnam over its currency practices.
The USTR determination, outlined in a federal register https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Releases/Vietnam_Currency_301_Notice_FRN.pdf
notice, only pertains to its Section 301 investigation into
Vietnam's currency practices. It does not affect a separate
Section 301 investigation into Vietnam's use of illegally
harvested or traded timber that could lead to tariffs on
furniture and other wood products imported from Vietnam.
"American workers and businesses are stronger when our
partners value their currency fairly and compete on a level
playing field," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in
a statement.
"Going forward, in coordination with Treasury, we will work
together with Vietnam to ensure implementation, and we will
continue to examine the currency practices of other major
trading partners," Tai added.
The Vietnamese dong closed at 23,005 to the dollar on
Friday, compared with 23,191 on Oct. 2, 2020, the day that USTR
launched its currency probe.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane
Craft)