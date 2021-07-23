Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. trade agency drops tariff threat on Vietnam after currency agreement

07/23/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Friday said it had determined that no tariff action against Vietnam was warranted after the country's central bank agreed with the U.S. Treasury not to manipulate its currency for an export advantage.

In a statement, USTR said it found that the U.S. Treasury-State Bank of Vietnam agreement earlier this week "provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to investigation and accordingly that no trade action is warranted at this time." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18pGlobal supply chains buckle as virus variant and disasters strike
RE
04:17pEV startup Rivian announces $2.5 billion funding round led by Amazon, Ford
RE
04:08pSanctions put Citgo at disadvantage to rivals, PDVSA ad-hoc chair says
RE
04:06pFormer Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space - CNBC
RE
04:03pFor the week, unofficially, s&p 500 rose 1.96%, the dow rose 1.08%, the nasdaq added 2.84%
RE
04:01pWall Street notches record closing high on earnings, economic strength
RE
04:00pU.S. trade agency drops tariff threat on Vietnam after currency agreement
RE
04:00pUstr says it issues formal determination in vietnam 'section 301' currency probe that no trade action is warranted following u.s. treasury-state bank of vietnam agreement
RE
04:00pUstr says u.s.-vietnam agreement provides satisfactory resolution to currency intervention issues, will monitor vietnam's implementation going forward
RE
03:54pHistoric low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS