U.S. trade agency drops tariff threat on Vietnam after currency agreement

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade
Representative's office on Friday said it had determined that
no tariff action against Vietnam was warranted after the
country's central bank agreed with the U.S. Treasury not to
manipulate its currency for an export advantage.
In a statement, USTR said it found that the U.S.
Treasury-State Bank of Vietnam agreement earlier this week
"provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to
investigation and accordingly that no trade action is warranted
at this time."
