U.S. trade agency suspends Ukraine IP rights review due to war

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The United States has
suspended a trade review of Ukraine's intellectual property
practices due to Russia's invasion and removed oil exporters
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from watch lists due to improvements in
their protections of IP rights.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in its annual
"Special 301" investigation of trading partners' intellectual
property rights protections that it is keeping China on a
Priority Watch List due to concerns raised about the
effectiveness of amendments to its patent, copyright and
criminal laws enacted last year.
Ukraine had previously been on the USTR's Priority Watch
List -- indicating the highest level of concern -- due to the
use of unlicensed software by Ukrainian government agencies,
lack of an effective means to combat widespread online copyright
infringements, and concerns about the collection of royalties.
"However, due to Russia's premeditated and unprovoked
further invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Special 301
review of Ukraine has been suspended," USTR said in the report.
USTR also said it had removed Saudi Arabia from its Priority
Watch List due to steps the country had taken to publish IP
enforcement procedures, improve judicial training in the area,
and combat counterfeit and pirated goods and online content.
It said it removed Romania, Kuwait and Lebanon from the
lower-priority Watch List due to IP enforcement improvements,
but said it would conduct an out-of-cycle review of Bulgaria to
assess whether Sofia addresses deficiencies in investigating and
prosecuting online piracy cases, "particularly its failure to
adopt evidence sampling in criminal cases."
CHINA CONCERNS
Regarding China, a USTR official said that while U.S.
holders of intellectual property rights have welcomed Chinese
legal changes enacted last year to meet commitments under
then-President Donald Trump's "Phase 1" U.S.-China trade deal,
these companies raised concerns about the "adequacy" of these
measures.
The report also said USTR had concerns about statements by
Chinese officials emphasizing the importance of intellectual
property for China's drive for market dominance in certain
industries and that courts should serve the Chinese Communist
Party and the country's industrial goals.
"Taken together, such statements recall long-standing
concerns about requiring and pressuring technology transfer from
foreign individuals or companies to Chinese companies, as well
as about whether IP protection and enforcement will apply fairly
to foreign right-holders in China," the USTR report said.
U.S. concerns about IP theft and forced transfers of
American technology to Chinese competitors for market access
were at the heart of the Trump administration's "Section 301"
tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports,
which have been kept in place by the Biden administration.
USTR said Russia remains on its Priority Watch List due to
ongoing challenges, including infringement of copyrights,
trademarks and lack of enforcement. However, USTR said that its
ability to resolve these issues is "severely limited" due to the
war and sanctions imposed on Russia.
"The United States is also closely monitoring recent
proposals by Russia to counter international sanctions by
allowing uncompensated use of IP held by right-holders based in
countries that have sanctioned Russia," USTR said.
