U.S. trade body rules that blueberry imports do not harm industry

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S.
International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled on Thursday that
blueberry imports are not causing serious injury to domestic
producers and will not recommend further action to reduce
foreign supplies, in a win for Mexican exporters.
In recent years, U.S. producers have claimed damages from
what they argue are unfair trade practices by Mexico's large
farm exporters, particularly fresh fruit growers who compete
against American producers from politically influential states
like Florida.
The ITC "has determined that fresh, chilled or frozen
blueberries are not being imported into the United States in
such increased quantities as to be a substantial cause of
serious injury, or threat of serious injury, to the domestic
industry," the independent body said in its ruling.
The Mexican government praised the ruling in a statement,
adding that its blueberry exports complement U.S. production and
provide a benefit to consumers with year-round supply.
The ruling in the so-called Section 201 safeguard
investigation ends for now the possibility of the U.S.
government imposing duties on imported blueberries.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative had requested
that the ITC initiate the case to determine whether the foreign
supplies were hurting domestic growers.
The same law was used in 2018 by the Trump administration to
impose tariffs and quotas on imports of washing machines and
solar panels.
Mexico is the biggest foreign supplier of blueberries to the
United States.
Last year, Mexico exported some 53,000 tonnes of fresh,
frozen and processed blueberries valued at more than $355
million, according to agriculture ministry data.
Around 96% of the shipments were sent to the United States.
