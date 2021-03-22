Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. trade chief Tai focused on USMCA, China ties in first trade calls

03/22/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai hit the ground running on Monday after being sworn in as President Joe Biden's top trade negotiator last week, making initial calls to her counterparts in Canada and Britain.

Tai is also due to speak with her counterpart from the European Union, which is hoping for a reset in ties with the United States after four years of tariffs and tensions under the Trump administration.

Tai agreed with Canada's trade minister, Mary Ng, to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's governing body, including Mexico's trade minister, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) said in a statement.

Both officials committed to future engagement on shared priorities, including recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate and environmental issues, forced labor and reform at the World Trade Organization, USTR said in a statement.

The two officials also discussed the importance of fully implementing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada pact and building a partnership that advances racial equity and supports underserved communities, USTR said.

China was a key topic in Tai's call with British trade minister Liz Truss, USTR and Truss's office said,

USTR said the two officials agreed to "work constructively to address unfair trade practices of non-market economies, such as China," including looking at issues such as use of forced labor.

The two officials "resolved that the UK and US will collaborate to address our shared concerns, including on serious issues such as forced labor, at the G7 and WTO," according to the UK statement.

USTR said they also agreed to work together on other key issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, reforming the World Trade Organization and climate change, it said.

Tai discussed her ongoing review of U.S.-U.K. talks about a free trade agreement conducted under the former Trump administration. The two officials agreed to continue discussions at the Group of Seven (G7) Trade Ministerial meeting in March. Britain is leading the G7 this year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pMexico's central bank seen maintaining key rate at 4.0%
RE
01:30pFed's quarles says fed placing 'intense supervisory focus' on bank transitions away from libor
RE
01:30pFed's Quarles warns banks face intense regulatory scrutiny in move away from Libor
RE
01:30pFederal reserve vice chair randal quarles says banks must 'completely end' use of libor in new contracts
RE
01:30pQuarles warns any banks using libor in new contracts after 2021 will be creating 'safety and soundness risks'
RE
01:29pU.S. trade chief Tai focused on USMCA, China ties in first trade calls
RE
01:27pLEON BLACK : Leon Black leaves Apollo executive roles after Epstein investigation
RE
01:26pTESLA  : rallies after Ark Invest predicts $3,000 stock price
RE
01:16pU.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House
RE
01:16pGOLDMAN CEO TO JUNIOR BANKERS : We are sending you more resources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3A tricky period for investors
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ