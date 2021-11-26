U.S. trade chief Tai pushes post-Trump vision for WTO ahead of Geneva talks

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative
Katherine Tai has a vision for reforming the World Trade
Organization: rekindling the dynamism that marked its creation
in 1995, when countries were committed to hashing out grievances
and seeking compromise as they shaped the global trading system.
Her problem is getting past the entrenched positions and
competing national interests - including those of the United
States - that have kept the organization from evolving over the
past quarter of a century, trade experts say.
Tai recently told reporters that the WTO, which was
established to regulate and facilitate international trade,
cannot return to its prior status quo https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trade-wto/u-s-trade-chief-tai-says-wto-needs-infusion-of-energy-vision-idUSKBN2HV2UX
and needs new vision and energy to stay relevant in a rapidly
changing global economy.
"My vision for WTO reform is that WTO members come to Geneva
or wherever it is that they might convene and bring their honest
selves," Tai said. Members should "be prepared to fight for the
vision of the WTO that" they want.
Tai is bringing that outlook to a four-day WTO ministerial
meeting that begins on Tuesday against the backdrop of a global
trading system scarred by the coronavirus pandemic and the
tumult of the trade wars launched by former U.S. President
Donald Trump during his four years in office.
Trump, who was skeptical about free trade and multilateral
agreements, had threatened to withdraw from the organization https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-wto/wto-chief-says-no-panic-over-trump-withdrawal-threat-idUSKCN1LG27C.
The WTO's dispute settlement system was paralyzed two years ago
by U.S. opposition to Appellate Body judge appointments, with
Washington arguing that the body had overstepped its mandate.
Tai has repeatedly voiced the Biden administration's
commitment https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-committed-wto-wants-it-succeed-trade-rep-tai-says-2021-10-14
to the WTO and has sought to engage with U.S. allies on reforms
for the organization.
"She's saying all the right things. She's underscoring the
importance of a well-functioning WTO," said Wendy Cutler, a
former USTR negotiator and current director of the Asia Society
Policy Institute in Washington. "The question is whether the
U.S. is playing the leadership role to help broker these deals,
as it has done in the past, and perhaps that's not as evident as
it used to be."
ELUSIVE CONSENSUS
Two issues are seen as high priorities for the first
ministerial meeting under new WTO Director-General Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala - a long-sought deal to curb harmful fishery
subsidies and a waiver of intellectual property rights for
COVID-19 vaccines. (See Factbox https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/what-could-wto-ministerial-conference-achieve-2021-11-23)
Pressure for the latter is building from India https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-push-patent-waiver-covid-19-vaccines-wto-2021-11-26
and other developing countries, along with activist groups,
with some WTO members said to be threatening to block progress https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/non-profit-groups-tell-wto-reverse-vaccine-apartheid-before-any-meeting-2021-11-24
on other issues without a vaccine waiver.
Tai in May announced U.S. support for the waiver to allow
more widespread vaccine manufacturing in developing countries,
but negotiations over it have deadlocked https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/year-after-covid-vaccine-waiver-proposal-wto-talks-are-deadlocked-2021-10-04
amid opposition from Switzerland, Britain and some other
European countries.
In the fishery subsidies negotiations, Tai is pushing a U.S.
proposal to ban subsidies for fishing fleets that use forced
labor, including an explicit recognition that it is a problem.
The demand has drawn opposition from India and other developing
nations.
Jamieson Greer, who was USTR chief of staff during the Trump
administration, said he doesn't see Tai backing down from that
demand given the Biden administration's focus on workers'
rights, so his expectations are low.
"We're looking at the WTO ministerial that doesn't have
many, if any, consensus documents or outcomes," said Greer, who
is now a trade lawyer with King and Spalding in Washington. He
added that these may be replaced by plurilateral statements,
which would not necessarily be considered a failure.
"I think it probably will underscore that the WTO cannot
solve a lot of these intractable problems."
Okonjo-Iweala told reporters on Thursday that she hopes the
increased U.S. engagement spearheaded by Tai can bring parties
together toward compromise, especially on COVID-19 and the
fisheries issue.
HARD CHOICES
Tai has yet to engage in major multilateral negotiations,
but since taking office in March, she has managed to score some
bilateral trade victories, including deals with the European
Union to end a 17-year aircraft subsidies dispute and ease U.S.
steel and aluminum tariffs with duty-free quotas for European
producers.
Cutler, who led numerous negotiations for USTR until
November 2015, including on a Pacific Rim trade deal that Trump
later abandoned, said the WTO ministerial meetings are working
negotiating sessions where outcomes are not prearranged.
"My experience is that in negotiations like this, a lot is
done in the last week when ministers are there," she said. "I
think it's too early to write the obituary for the WTO. Anything
can happen that week, and when ministers get together and when
they're faced with some hard choices, that's when compromises
sometimes get reached."
(Reporting by David Lawder; additional reporting by Emma Farge,
Philip Blenkinsop and Andrea Shalal
Editing by Paul Simao)