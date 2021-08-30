U.S. trade chief Tai says transparency will boost U.S.-Ukraine commerce

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative
Katherine Tai underscored the importance of transparency,
predictability and accountability in Ukraine's economic reform
agenda during a meeting with Ukrainian economy minister Oleskiy
Lyubchenko on Monday, Tai's office said.
Tai and Lyubchenko also discussed ways to strengthen
economic and trade ties between the two countries, regulatory
issues, digital trade, intellectual property and shared concerns
about excess capacity in steel and aluminum industries from
non-market economies, the USTR said in a statement.
"Ambassador Tai acknowledged Ukraine’s ambitious economic
reform agenda and highlighted the importance of transparency,
predictability and accountability in Ukraine," the USTR said.
"She stated her belief that these efforts will build trust in
the Ukrainian government and create an environment that allows
commerce to flourish."
