Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. trade chief expresses support for Lithuania amid China 'coercion'

01/07/2022 | 07:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Katherine C. Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday expressed strong U.S. support for Lithuania and the European Union in the face of "economic coercion" from China during a call with EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, USTR said in a statement.

The expression of support for Lithuania is the second this week from Tai, who had a call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Wednesday.

Lithuania is under pressure from China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name.

China has recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and downgraded diplomatic ties, and is pressuring companies like German car parts giant Continental to stop using Lithuanian-made components. It has also blocked Lithuanian cargos from entering China.

"Ambassador Tai emphasized the importance of working with the European Union and its member states to address coercive diplomatic and economic behavior through various avenues, including the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council," USTR said, referring to a new cooperative effort launched by Tai and Dombrovskis last September to improve transatlantic ties and better compete with China.

Tai and Dombrovskis, who serves as the EU's trade chief, also discussed cooperation to address "global non-market excess capacity" in steel and aluminum, a reference to China's overproduction of the metals that have flooded world markets.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.29% 744.682 Real-time Quote.2.72%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.63% 185.2682 Delayed Quote.4.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aU.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections
RE
02:17aTokyo's daily COVID-19 cases likely to rise to most since Sept 11 -TBS
RE
02:02aKazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
01:51aKazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
RE
01:22aIndonesia releases 33 sea turtles after rescue from poachers
RE
12:57aFacebook parent's head of communications leaves company
RE
12:46aAustralia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as daily cases soar past 100,000
RE
12:35aCitigroup to enforce 'no jab, no job' policy - sources
RE
12:28aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : No need to panic. We have enough food! – Dar
PU
01/07India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Australia treasurer tests positive for COVID-19 as daily cases soar pas..
4Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO - source
5Aeromexico halts some flights as COVID-19 'domino effect' hits crews -u..

HOT NEWS