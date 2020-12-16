U.S. trade czar Lighthizer's advice for Biden on China: "Hold their feet to the fire"

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden
should keep pressing China to stick to the "Phase 1" trade deal,
which Beijing has done a "reasonably good job" implementing
parts of, using tariffs as leverage, U.S. Trade Representative
Robert Lighthizer told Reuters.
Speaking late on Tuesday in a rare interview, Lighthizer
defended the Trump administration's record in shredding the
status quo on trade and imposing unilateral tariffs on $370
billion worth of Chinese goods.
Beijing signed the Phase 1 trade deal nearly a year ago
after months of tariffs, promising to boost purchases of U.S.
agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200
billion above 2017 levels over two years.
The tariffs have cost U.S. importers $71.6 billion since
they started in July of 2018, according to U.S. Customs data https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/trade.
They forced companies to tear up supply chains, roiled
financial markets and slowed economic growth well before the
coronavirus pandemic hit.
Asked what Biden, declared winner of the Nov. 3 presidential
election by the Electoral College on Monday, should do with the
Phase 1 deal, Lighthizer said: "I would hold their feet to the
fire on Phase 1."
"I think in some parts they (China) have done a reasonably
good job, in other parts they haven't," Lighthizer said.
He said that Beijing is well behind on its purchase
commitments, partly due to the pandemic. As of October,
Beijing’s purchases of U.S. goods and services were about half
the level the Phase 1 deal requires, on a pro-rated annual
basis, according to the Peterson Institute for International
Economics.
"I would use the dispute settlement process to resolve
specific issues," Lighthizer said. "I would keep the tariffs in
place for sure. I think if you see the tariffs dissipating
that's a signal that we're not serious about understanding that
China is a strategic adversary."
Biden said in August he thought the Phase 1 deal was
"failing."
But in December, he told a New York Times columnist that he
did not plan "any immediate moves" to change the deal or the
tariffs on Chinese goods.
