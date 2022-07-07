U.S. trade deficit narrows in May; exports hit record high

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade deficit declined 1.3% to $85.5 billion. Imports of goods and services rose 0.6%, which was offset by a 1.2% increase in exports to a record high.

Imports of goods rose 0.1%, while services scaled a record high. Goods exports shot up 1.7% to an all-time. Exports of services were also the highest on record.

The Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark overnight interest rate by 150 basis points since March as it seeks to cool domestic demand to lower inflation. A record trade deficit weighed on the economy in the first quarter, resulting in gross domestic product declining at a 1.6% annualized rate. Trade has subtracted from GDP for seven straight quarters.

