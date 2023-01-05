Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. trade deficit shrinks sharply as imports tumble

01/05/2023 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit contracted by the most in nearly 14 years in November as slowing domestic demand amid higher borrowing costs depressed imports.

The trade deficit decreased 21.0% to $61.5 billion, the lowest level since September 2020, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. The percentage decline in the trade gap was the largest since February 2009.

Imports tumbled 6.4% to $313.4 billion, with goods dropping 7.5% to $254.9 billion. Consumer goods imports were the lowest since December 2020.

The Federal Reserve last year hiked its policy rate by 425 basis points from near zero to a 4.25%-4.50% range, the highest since late 2007. Last month, it projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. The higher rates have boosted the dollar, which gained 5.4% against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners last year.

Dollar strength is making U.S. manufactured goods less competitive on global markets. Monetary policy tightening by global central banks is also eroding demand.

Exports fell 2.0% to $251.9 billion, with goods shipments dropping 3.0% to $170.8 billion. But exports of automotive vehicles, parts and engines were the highest since August 2019.

A smaller trade deficit contributed 2.86 percentage points to the economy's 3.2% annualized growth pace in the third quarter. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are as high as a 3.9% rate.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.15% 1.1917 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.35% 0.7386 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.05515 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012112 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.71% 0.62376 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
Latest news "Economy"
09:42aTSX falls on weak oil, gold prices
RE
09:41aAmazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
RE
09:36aEagle Bulk Shipping Adds Capacity, Acquires Modern Ultramax Bulkcarrier
RE
09:35aGerman government faces new calls to send modern tanks to Ukraine
RE
09:33aRussia and Belarus beef up joint military grouping, plan drills
RE
09:32aWall St opens lower as labor data fans rate hike fears
RE
09:31aIreland raises 3.5 billion euros in green debt amid bumper demand
RE
09:29aCanadian dollar pulls back from 1-month high amid Fed jitters
RE
09:28aFed's Bostic: Officials "remain determined" to beat inflation
RE
09:25aSenior Official Pledges Targeted Policies to Support China's Property Sector
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS