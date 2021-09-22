U.S. trade office says GM Mexico labor case concluded, tariff threat lifted

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. labor complaint under
the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact over a General Motors
plant union vote in Mexico has been successfully concluded,
lifting the threat of U.S. tariffs on the factory's pickup
trucks, the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said on
Wednesday.
The United States opened the case in May after complaints
that workers' rights at a GM pickup-truck plant in Silao in
central Mexico were being violated in a vote on whether to keep
or scrap their collective union contract.
The result was suspended after Mexico's labor ministry found
irregularities in the process and workers voted in a repeat
ballot in August to scrap the contract, opening the door for
them to oust one of Mexico's largest labor groups as their
union.
The vote, with safeguards agreed upon by Mexico and the
United States to ensure a fair vote, was the first test of labor
rules under the USMCA accord that replaced the 1994 North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
"We will continue to collaborate closely with Mexico to
strengthen the legitimization vote process and ensure workers in
Mexico can access their rights to freedom of association and
collective bargaining," said U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai
in a statement.
The vote in August marked a defeat for one of the most
powerful unions in Mexico, while representing an opening for
workers to freely choose independent groups they feel will best
fight for their interests.
Labor remedies under USMCA include revoking tariff-free
access for the violating factory's goods. In GM's case, that
could have meant applying a 25% U.S. pickup truck import tariff
on Silao-made trucks, likely adding thousands of dollars to each
vehicle's cost.
Tai helped negotiate the labor enforcement mechanism on
behalf of Democrats in the U.S. Congress.
GM won key changes to USMCA that allowed it to continue to
build hundreds of thousands of high-profit pickups in Mexico for
export to the United States annually.
GM did not immediately comment Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson in Washington;
Editing by Richard Pullin)