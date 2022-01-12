U.S. trade official raises concerns about Canada's proposed digital services tax

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jayme White expressed Washington's ongoing concern about Canada's proposed digital services tax in talks on Wednesday with Canada's deputy trade minister, David Morrison, USTR said in a statement.

White spoke with Morrison ahead of the first meeting of trade deputies under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement enacted in 2020.

White also stressed the importance of Canada's fully meeting its USMCA commitments, including its allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas and home-shopping, USTR said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)