Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. trade official raises concerns about Canada's proposed digital services tax

01/12/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jayme White expressed Washington's ongoing concern about Canada's proposed digital services tax in talks on Wednesday with Canada's deputy trade minister, David Morrison, USTR said in a statement.

White spoke with Morrison ahead of the first meeting of trade deputies under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement enacted in 2020.

White also stressed the importance of Canada's fully meeting its USMCA commitments, including its allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas and home-shopping, USTR said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Flat On Inflation Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:19pTech Up As Treasury Yield Worries Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pFinancials Flat As Treasury Yields Slip, Jefferies Takes Hit -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:15pUstr's white stressed importance of canada's meeting its commitments under uscma trade deal, including on dairy tariff rates -ustr
RE
05:15pDeputy ustr white expressed concern about canada's proposed digital service tax in talks with canadian counterpart -ustr
RE
05:15pU.S. trade official raises concerns about Canada's proposed digital services tax
RE
05:15pConsumer Cos Up As CPI Gains Not As Drastic As Some Feared -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pInsurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO
RE
05:12pRonnie Spector, leader of the music group Ronettes, has died at 78
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Wall Street closes higher as inflation data supports Fed bets
5Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb

HOT NEWS