U.S. trade official raises concerns about Canada's proposed digital services tax

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Trade
Representative Jayme White expressed Washington's ongoing
concern about Canada's proposed digital services tax in talks on
Wednesday with Canada's deputy trade minister, David Morrison,
USTR said in a statement.
White spoke with Morrison ahead of the first meeting of
trade deputies under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade
agreement enacted in 2020.
White also stressed the importance of Canada's fully meeting
its USMCA commitments, including its allocation of dairy
tariff-rate quotas and home-shopping, USTR said.
