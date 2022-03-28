U.S. trade officials will consider more solar import tariffs -industry groups

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will investigate
whether imports of solar energy equipment from four Southeast
Asian nations were unfair, according to three solar industry
sources.
In emailed statements, solar industry trade groups the Solar
Energy Industries Association and the American Clean Power
Association said the Commerce Department would weigh whether to
impose tariffs on products from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and
Vietnam. The company that requested the probe, Auxin Solar, also
said the Commerce Department would initiate the investigation.
Commerce officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)