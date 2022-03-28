Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

U.S. trade officials will consider more solar import tariffs -industry groups

03/28/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will investigate whether imports of solar energy equipment from four Southeast Asian nations were unfair, according to three solar industry sources.

In emailed statements, solar industry trade groups the Solar Energy Industries Association and the American Clean Power Association said the Commerce Department would weigh whether to impose tariffs on products from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The company that requested the probe, Auxin Solar, also said the Commerce Department would initiate the investigation.

Commerce officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
