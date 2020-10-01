U.S. traffic deaths fell after coronavirus lockdown, but drivers got riskier

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths fell
during the coronavirus lockdowns but drivers engaged in riskier
behavior as the fatality rate spiked to its highest level in 15
years, a government report set to be released Thursday will
show.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
found the fatality rate jumped to 1.42 deaths per 100 million
vehicle miles traveled in the three months ending June 30, the
highest since 2005.
At the same time, overall traffic deaths fell by 3.3% to
8,870 while U.S. driving fell by about 26%, or 302 fewer over
the same period in 2019, according to the report reviewed by
Reuters.
NHTSA's study showed "drivers who remained on the roads
engaged in more risky behavior, including speeding, failing to
wear seat belts, and driving under the influence of drugs or
alcohol."
By contrast, the fatality rate for 2019 was just 1.10 deaths
per 100 million miles, the lowest rate since 2014 as traffic
deaths fell by 2% to 36,096.
Traffic data showed average speeds increased and extreme
speeding became more common. Data from some states suggested
that fewer people were wearing seat belts during the lockdown.
"In short, the stay-at-home orders may have led the
population of drivers during the height of the health crisis to
have been smaller but more willing to take risks," NHTSA found.
NHTSA also noted that in the wake of the outbreak
enforcement of some traffic laws was reduced. "It is possible
that drivers’ perception that they may be caught breaking a law
was reduced," the report found.
NHTSA also said that since coronavirus risks are higher for
older Americans, that could have minimized driving by more
risk-averse drivers.
